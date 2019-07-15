Report: Raptors don’t intend to trade Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka
Just a few weeks after winning a championship, the Raptors look finished as championship contenders.
In an unprecedented exit, superstar Kawhi Leonard left. Danny Green – an underrated contributor – followed him from Toronto.
The Raptors can remain good with Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. But with Lowry ($34,996,296), Gasol ($25,595,700) and Ibaka ($23,271,604) older players on expiring contracts, this iteration of the team will likely be short-lived. Toronto’s obvious path is rebuilding around Siakam.
Will the Raptors get a head start on that by dealing those veterans for assets that can help more down the road?
As for veterans Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka – who are all on expiring deals – the Raptors have no intention of moving them, at least not before the season, according to sources.
This is perfectly fine.
The Raptors might be less-equipped in a few years by not getting value for those veterans now.
But Toronto deserves a victory lap. There’s value in Raptors fans enjoying these championship players – especially Lowry. This team should still make the playoffs, and even moderate winning will make this prolonged title celebration more satisfying.