Report: Rangers’ Artemi Panarin takes leave after Russian article

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence after a former coach of his in his native Russia alleged that Panarin beat up an 18-year-old woman 10 years ago, the New York Post reported Monday.

The allegation appeared in a Russian newspaper and is believed to be politically motivated, per the Post; Panarin, 29, has been outspoken against the regime of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story," the Rangers said in a statement. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations."

Panarin's former coach with HC Vityaz, Andrei Nazarov, alleged that Panarin beat the young woman in Riga, Latvia, in 2011. Nazarov reportedly has criticized Panarin often for his views on Putin.

Panarin last month took to social media to support Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying "freedom for Navalny." Navalny is serving time in prison after an attempt on his life was made via poisoning.

Panarin still has family in Russia.

Panarin has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 14 games this season, his second with the Rangers. He is a two-time All-Star and Calder Memorial Trophy winner (2015-16). He has 153 career goals with the Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks.

(Field Level Media)

Recommended Stories

  • Panarin denies Russian report, takes time away from Rangers

    New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. Nazarov told the tabloid that Panarin knocked the woman to the floor with “several powerful blows.”

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Lafrenière scores 2nd of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1

    Alexis Lafrenière got a chance to play on the New York Rangers' top line with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, and the result was one of the team's most complete efforts of the season. Lafrenière scored his second NHL goal, Panarin had two assists and the Rangers made the best of a new-look lineup, beating the Washington Capitals 4-1 Saturday for their second consecutive victory. “We felt great today, had many chances,” Panarin said through an interpreter.

  • Russian hockey star targeted for support of Kremlin critic Navalny, NHL team says

    The National Hockey League's New York Rangers said on Monday that star forward Artemi Panarin was being targeted for his support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by what it called a fabricated report alleging he assaulted a woman a decade ago. Panarin, 29, is one of the few elite Russian athletes openly critical of President Vladimir Putin. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events," the NHL team said in a statement.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs running away with North, climb to top spot

    This week, the Maple Leafs climb to the top spot as they continue to run away with the North Division.

  • Alexis Lafreniere scores 2nd goal of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1

    Alexis Lafrenière scored his second NHL goal, Artemi Panarin had two assists and the New York Rangers made the best of a new-look lineup, beating the Washington Capitals 4-1 Saturday for their second consecutive victory.

  • Former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to play in 2021, will hold showcase for teams: report

    After opting out eight games into the 2020 shortened campaign, former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to return to the game.

  • How Mets could construct heart of their batting order this season

    The Mets have some very good hitters between Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Dom Smith, etc. Sal Licata and John Jastremski discuss on GEICO SportsNite how they think Luis Rojas and the Mets should construct the heart of their batting order.

  • 9 Packers players that regressed most in 2020

    Highlighting the Packers players that suffered some regression in PFF grades during the 2020 season.

  • 'American Idol' recap: Katy Perry meets her country doppelgänger, Luke Bryan predicts a winner

    During Sunday's "American Idol," one singer made an impression not only with her voice, but also with her striking resemblance to judge Katy Perry.

  • Max Homa wins in playoff at Genesis

    In the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2021, Max Homa carded a 5-under 66 to get to 12-under for the tournament before defeating Tony Finau in a two-hole playoff to claim his second PGA TOUR victory.

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."

  • UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in results: Several fighters miss weight, record miss causes cancelation

    UFC Vegas 19 is green-lighted following Friday's official weigh-in, but it wasn't without numerous issues. After Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis had their previously scheduled date derailed by COVID-19, neither had an issue leading up to Saturday's UFC Vegas 19 heavyweight headliner. Blaydes stepped on the scale at 259 pounds, while Lewis weighed 263 pounds. Several UFC Vegas 19 fighters miss weight, including a record miss The UFC Vegas 19 co-main event, however, didn't go over so smoothly. Ketlen Vieira, who is trying to move up the bantamweight division, missed weight by two pounds, weighing 138 pounds. Her opponent, Yana Kunitskaya tipped the scale at 135.5 pounds. Three other fighters missed weight, as well. UFC Vegas 19 prelim feature fighter Jared Gordon was four pounds over for his featherweight tilt with Danny Chavez, who easily made weight. Bantamweight Drago Rodriguez missed by 4.5 pounds for his bout opposite Aiemann Zahabi, who was on point at 136 pounds. All non-title fights are allowed a one pound overage to be considered as making weight. The biggest miss of the fight card, however, was Rafael Alves. His opponent, Patrick Sabatini weighed 145.5 pounds for their featherweight fight, but Alves was an astonishing 11.5 pounds over the allowed limit. He stepped on the scale at 157.5 pounds for the bout. Typically, UFC officials are able to negotiate an penalty from the fighter who missed weight, which goes to the fighter who made weight in order to keep the bout intact. In most cases, the fighter missing weight would forfeit 20 to 30 percent of his or her fighter purse to the opponent. As of the time of publication, officials had not yet confirmed which bouts would remain intact and which ones would be canceled. It is highly unlikely that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would allow the Alves vs. Sabatini bout to continue, considering Alves's miss was so egregious. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 update on fighters missing weight includes cancelation Ketlen Vieira weighed in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.Jared Gordon weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.Due to weight management issues with Rafael Alves, his bout with Patrick Sabatini has been canceled.Drako Rodriguez weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled. TRENDING > Rankings Review: Chimaev moves up, Vera moves back in, and Hall finally moves out UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card UFC Vegas 19 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (259) vs Derrick Lewis (263)Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (138)* vs Yana Kunitskaya (135.5)Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (146) vs Darrick Minner (146)Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (240) vs Chris Daukaus (234)Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (249.5) vs Tom Aspinall (244.5) UFC Vegas 19 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon (150)* vs Danny Chavez (145)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (156) vs Luis Pena (155.5)Bantamweight Bout: Eddie Wineland (135.5) vs John Castaneda (136)Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (146) vs Julian Erosa (145.5)Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves (157.5)* vs Patrick Sabatini (145.5)Women's Flyweight Bout: Shana Dobson (126) vs Casey O'Neill (125.5)Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly (146) vs Jamall Emmers (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (136) vs Drako Rodriguez (140.5)*Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac (245) vs Jared Vanderaa (265) UFC Vegas 19 weigh-in video: Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • Late-race spin snaps Chase Elliott's road-course win streak at four

    Chase Elliott’s four-race win streak on Cup Series road courses ended with a thud after an eventful Sunday on Daytona International Speedway’s 3.61-mile circuit. RELATED: Official results Elliott spun with six laps remaining in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 in a close contest with Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, dropping him out of the top […]

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • Report: Panthers re-sign 2 wide receivers to one-year deals

    Two of their backups have been re-signed on a pair of one-year deals.