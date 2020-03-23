Randy Gregory hasn’t filed for reinstatement yet, but the defensive end is close to asking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to lift his latest suspension.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gregory soon will petition for reinstatement, and the Cowboys’ expectation is Gregory will play in 2020.

But Gregory, who missed the entire 2019 season while indefinitely suspended, still needs approval from Goodell.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ends the policy of suspending players for positive marijuana tests, it does not provide amnesty for players like Gregory who were serving suspensions at the time the new CBA was adopted.

Gregory, 27, is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. His last reinstatement came July 17, 2018, and he played the entire 2018 season.

His last game came in Week 17 of 2018.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly has expressed his support for Gregory.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015. But he has played only 28 games over three seasons because of suspensions, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.

Report: Randy Gregory readying to file for reinstatement, return to Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk