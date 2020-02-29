The NFL indefinitely suspended Randy Gregory almost exactly one year ago.

Reports surfaced last summer that the defensive end would file for reinstatement with hopes of returning in 2019, and that’s the last we’ve heard of Gregory. He did not play last season.

Although a report surfaced earlier Friday that Gregory recently had filed for reinstatement, he told Jane Slater of NFL Network that he has not turned in his papers.

“I’m hopeful of a return to football in 2020, but papers haven’t been filed yet,” Gregory told Slater.

Gregory, 27, will have to get the approval to return from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gregory is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. His last reinstatement came July 17, 2018, and he played the entire 2018 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly has expressed his support for Gregory, and that’s unlikely to have changed in the past year.

It doesn’t hurt Gregory’s chances of a return that the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement contains major concessions from the league as it pertains to marijuana.

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015. But he has played only 28 games over three seasons because of suspensions, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.

Randy Gregory hopes to play in 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk