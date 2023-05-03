Report: Randall Cobb is expected to sign with Jets

It looks like Allen Lazard won’t be the only member of the Jets receiving corps with a history of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the AFC East club. Cobb played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018 and then returned for the last two seasons. He and Rodgers walked off the field together after the final game of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s news suggests that won’t be the final act of their partnership.

Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown last year and has 532 catches for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns over 130 total games with the Packers.

In addition to signing Lazard, the Jets also added Mecole Hardman in free agency. They had also shown interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but he wound up agreeing to a deal in Baltimore.

Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims are the team’s returning receivers from last season.

