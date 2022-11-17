Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said early this week that wide receiver Randall Cobb could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Titans on Thursday night and it looks like that is where things are headed.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cobb is expected to be in the lineup for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week Six loss to the Jets. Cobb has taken part in the team’s light practice work this week and the team has an open roster spot so there’s no need for a corresponding move to get him on the active roster.

The Packers will be missing another wide receiver on Thursday night as Romeo Doubs has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Samori Toure are the other options at wideout.

Cobb has 18 catches for 257 yards this season.

Report: Randall Cobb is expected to play Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk