Report: Rams won’t block assistant coaches from seeking other jobs

Rams head coach Sean McVay’s future is in flux as he contemplates stepping away from the franchise, and so is the status of the team’s assistant coaches.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Los Angeles will not block assistant coaches from seeking other jobs.

Teams can’t prevent position coaches from pursuing coordinator positions but can block lateral moves. Per Fowler, McVay said in a staff meeting that he’s unsure of what he’ll do next season and so he won’t stop anyone who wants to pursue a different opportunity.

Los Angeles has already had offensive coordinator Liam Coen leave the franchise to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

The Broncos have requested to interview defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

There’s currently no clear timeline for when McVay will decide whether or not to come back. But he is expected to take at least a week or two away to make the choice.

