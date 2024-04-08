Report: Rams ‘wanted Sam Howell badly’ but got outbid by Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams were in search of a backup quarterback this offseason after struggling to find a reliable option last year. They chose not to re-sign Carson Wentz and instead brought in Jimmy Garoppolo to back up Matthew Stafford, but he may not have been their first choice.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network recently said on Puck Sports that the Rams wanted Sam Howell “badly” before he was traded to Seattle. The Seahawks outbid the Rams for Howell, sending a third- and fifth-round pick to Washington for Howell, a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

It’s unclear what the Rams offered, or if they made an offer at all, but Garafolo says they “really liked him.”

“They outbid the Rams, who I know that there was a strong feeling on the Rams’ coaching staff that they wanted Sam Howell badly,” Garafolo said. “They really liked him. So the Seahawks were able to outbid them, so that’s good. You got him and you also kept him away from a team that really could’ve used him as a potential successor there.”

.@MikeGarafolo with a good nugget on the trade for Sam Howell and who the @Seahawks were competing with for his services.

A Day 3 pick-swap isn’t exactly a high price to pay, so if the Rams really did want him that badly, they should’ve been able to get something done.

Howell started all 17 games for the Commanders last year, leading the NFL with 612 pass attempts and 21 interceptions. He did have 21 touchdown passes and completed 63.4% of his passes, but he struggled with turnovers.

Still only 23 years old, Howell would’ve been a good, young quarterback to bring in, but the Rams missed out and will now hope Stetson Bennett can show some signs of being a potential successor behind Stafford.

