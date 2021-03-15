Report: Rams trying to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point players can officially sign with other teams. The Rams don’t figure to be very active signing outside players, but they will attempt to retain some of their own free agents.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams are working to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency begins, which will be a difficult task given their cap situation. They’re currently $33 million over the salary cap and must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Floyd was a major signing by the Rams last offseason and he repaid them with the best season of his career, recording 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits, with 11 of his 55 tackles going for a loss.

“One other name to keep in mind: The Rams with Leonard Floyd,” Pelissero said. “They acquired him last year, one of the surprise moves after the Bears let him go. Floyd had 10.5 sacks for the Rams, we know L.A. has a cap crunch they’re working through, but I am told they’re working to retain Floyd, as well.”

The outside linebacker group looks weak on paper for the Rams right now, with Samson Ebukam and Floyd set to hit free agency. If they’re able to re-sign Floyd, it will shore up a position that doesn’t have a lot of proven talent.

Doing so could cost them upwards of $14 million per year, however.

