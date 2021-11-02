Report: Rams will try to extend Von Miller’s contract beyond this season

The Rams gave up a second- and third-round pick to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller on Monday, a hefty price to pay for a 32-year-old outside linebacker in the final year of his contract. It helps significantly that the Broncos are paying $9 million of his remaining salary, leaving the Rams on the hook for only $722,222 of Miller’s contract the rest of the season.

That’s a bargain for a player of his caliber, but the check will come due this offseason when Miller’s contract expires. The Rams won’t have much cap space to work with and already need to re-sign players such as Brian Allen, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darious Williams, among others, so keeping Miller long-term could prove difficult.

They’re going to try anyway, though. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams will attempt to re-sign Miller in the offseason.

Plus, Miller’s in a contract year anyway (the Rams will try to keep him past this year, I’m told), and only would’ve brought Denver back no more than a comp fifth-rounder in 2023 if he bolted in free agency.

The Rams have Leonard Floyd under contract through 2024 and Terrell Lewis has two more years left on his deal after this season, too. So they have some talent at outside linebacker, but keeping Miller beyond this year would be huge and would make the compensation to acquire him look even more favorable for the Rams.

Even if it’s just a one-year extension, keeping Miller in the fold for another season like they did with Dante Fowler Jr. in 2019 would be a big boost to this defense in 2022.

