Report: Rams Tried to Trade for Khalil Mack, Raiders Worried 2019 Draft Pick Would be Low

Before linebacker Khalil Mack signed a record-setting extension with the Bears Saturday, the Rams tried to acquire the All-Pro star from the Raiders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rams executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff said his team offered a package for Mack, but the Raiders worried that they would receive a low 2019 draft pick in return.

"We offered a pretty aggressive package and they came back and said, ‘We just think you’re going to pick too low,’” Demoff told the Times.

The Raiders and Bears reached an agreement Saturday to send Mack to Chicago, where he signed a record-setting, six-year, $141 million extension. Mack's contract makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, besting the deal the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed to.

Along with Mack, the Bears received a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick. The Raiders got a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Last year, the Rams finished 11-5 and had the No. 23 pick of the 2018 draft before trading it to the Patriots for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Rams have been predicted to make the playoffs this season, which means they could possibly be left with a pick in the 20s or 30s of the 2019 draft.

Mack was selected by the Raiders with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Last year, the Raiders exercised a fifth-year option on Mack for $13.84 million. He finished last season with 10.5 sacks.