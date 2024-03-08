Report: Rams will tender LT Alaric Jackson

The Rams reached agreement on a three-year deal with right guard Kevin Dotson on Thursday. They also are keeping their left tackle.

In expected news, the Rams will place a restricted tender on Alaric Jackson, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The team is leaning toward an original-round tender of $3.116 million, Fowler adds.

Jackson started 15 games in his first season as a full-time starter, playing 969 snaps.

He played only 12 games, starting six in his first two seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent.