Report: Rams talked to Matt Patricia about coaching role

Sean McVay and the Rams have set their coaching staff for the 2023 season, making several changes after a disastrous 2022 campaign. They brought in new coaches such as Jimmy Lake, Nick Caley, Ryan Wendell and Chase Blackburn, and they were also looking at former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams talked to Patricia about a coaching position, as did the Broncos. Ultimately, Patricia landed with the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant, but the Rams considered him for their staff.

Now, it did take a little while for this to come to life. Patricia had talked with the Broncos and Rams about positions, and he was linked to the Eagles going all the way back to the Super Bowl. He’s been on a sort of sabbatical from the Patriots since, with his office and locker intact as he considered his options and while he talked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who has upstate New York ties with Patricia and worked for Patricia’s former New England staff mates Scott Pioli, Charlie Weis and Brian Daboll in Kansas City.

Patricia doesn’t have any direct connections to McVay, but he does have one to Matthew Stafford. He was the Lions’ head coach from 2018-2020, a period in Detroit that failed miserably; he went 13-29-1 as the head coach and has not landed even a coordinator position since.

Patricia built his resume up as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator for six years from 2012-2017, but he’s struggled to find stable ground since then.

