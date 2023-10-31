Report: Rams to sign QB Dresser Winn

The Rams finally have found a quarterback to add.

After being turned down by John Wolford, who signed to the Buccaneers' active roster Tuesday, the Rams have agreed to terms with Dresser Winn, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Winn is expected to sign with the team's practice squad.

He spent training camp with the Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Martin in May.

Winn completed 3 of 5 passes for 21 yards in the Rams' preseason finale.

He threw for 2,928 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022 for UT Martin. Winn finished his college career with the fifth-most passing yards (5,800), fifth-most touchdown passes (37) and fourth-most completions (492) in team history.