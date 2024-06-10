Report: Rams showed interest in free-agent CB Steven Nelson this offseason

The Los Angeles Rams completely remodeled their secondary this offseason, both in free agency and the draft. They signed Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White as free agents, while also adding Kamren Curl early in the process. They then drafted Kamren Kinchens in Round 3, potentially giving them four new starters in the secondary.

They considered adding another player, too, according to one report. Aaron Wilson reported that the Rams were among the teams to either offer a contract to or make a serious inquiry about veteran cornerback Steven Nelson this offseason.

Nelson has since decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 31, surprisingly after a career year in which he had four interceptions and 63 tackles.

Multiple #NFL teams, including #Texans, #Raiders, #Giants, #Rams, #Commanders #Dolphins made prospective contract offers or serious inquiries about signing Steven Nelson this offseason, according to several general managers and league sources. However, Nelson made the choice to… https://t.co/CHx8zySidW — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 9, 2024

Like White and Williams, Nelson has primarily been an outside cornerback in his career, so it’s unlikely the Rams’ interest in him came after they had signed their two new veteran starters.

Nelson would’ve been a nice addition to the defense after the season he just had but the team has to be excited about the tandem of Williams and White on the outside.

