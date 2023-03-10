Report: Rams to release Leonard Floyd on Friday

The Rams made it known earlier this week that they planned to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd if they didn’t find a trade partner.

It looks like no one expressed enough interest.

Los Angeles is planning to release Floyd on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Floyd signed with the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and recorded 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits in 16 games. He then posted 9.5 sacks in 2021 and 9.0 sacks in 2022, playing all 17 games in each of the last two seasons. In Los Angeles’ championship run in the 2021 postseason, Floyd had 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss in four games.

The Rams would incur a $19 million cap hit in dead money by releasing him with $3 million in cap savings. But if Los Angeles used a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save $15.5 million in cap space with a $6.5 million dead cap hit in 2023.

After winning Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 season, the Rams went 5-12 in 2022. Releasing Floyd is just one of what’s likely to be string of moves that could include trading defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

But G.M. Les Snead said on Thursday that quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald won’t be moved.

