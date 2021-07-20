Report: Rams RB Cam Akers suffers torn Achilles, likely out for 2021 season

Rams RB Akers suffers torn Achilles, likely out for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers ruptured his Achilles while working out Monday and is expected to miss the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Akers, the team's leading rusher in 2020, was expected to the Rams starting running back behind newly-acquired QB Matt Stafford.

The injury presents a challenge for head coach Sean McVay's balanced offense, and will likely place a heavier load on Stafford's arm unless the Rams can find a successful Akers replacement in 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson and 2021 seventh-round pick Jake Funk.

Todd Gurley, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and former Ram running back, remains available as a NFL free agent.

Possible trade options for the Rams include New England Patriots running back Sony Michel and Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard.