Report: Rams QBs John Wolford and Jared Goff both ‘should be OK’

The Rams will head into the divisional round of the playoffs with questions at quarterback, not even knowing who their starter will be. John Wolford left Saturday’s game with a neck injury and was even taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, though he did return to the locker room to celebrate the win. Jared Goff is less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery, and it clearly hindered him against the Seahawks.

Sean McVay doesn’t know who will start or the exact status of either player for next week, but according to Adam Schefter, they’re both trending in the right direction. Wolford returned to Los Angeles with the team on Saturday night, and according to Schefter’s source, both quarterbacks “should be OK.”

After spending Saturday afternoon at the hospital, Rams’ QB John Wolford returned to LA last night with the team, per source. Both Rams’ QBs, Wolford (neck) and Jared Goff (thumb) are banged up, but in words of one source both “should be OK.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

Wolford started the game but left early in the first quarter, playing just 15 snaps at quarterback. Goff replaced him and didn’t have the best performance – he completed 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown – but given the circumstances with his thumb still an issue, he did enough to help the Rams win.

This will obviously be a situation to monitor as the week progresses, but it’s a good sign that both quarterbacks are expected to be OK.