Report: Rams preparing to play without Van Jefferson in Week 1

There’s a very real possibility that the Los Angeles Rams will be without Van Jefferson on Thursday night when they host the Buffalo Bills. He missed Monday’s practice with a knee injury, as he’s still recovering from a procedure he had done in early August.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Rams are preparing to be without Jefferson in the opener against Buffalo. A source told Wilson that Jefferson is “not ready to go.”

That would be a pretty sizable blow to the Rams offense, thrusting Ben Skowronek or Tutu Atwell into bigger roles right out of the gate. Skowronek has starting experience, but Atwell didn’t catch a single pass as a rookie in 2021.

With Jefferson out, more will be on Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson to step up and carry the load at wide receiver for Matthew Stafford.

