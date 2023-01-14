Report: Rams to pick up Matthew Stafford’s option, guarantee 2024 salary

The Rams will have head coach Sean McVay back for the 2023 season and quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be going anywhere either.

Stafford has said he will not be retiring this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams will pick up Stafford’s $26 million option bonus by the third day of the new league year. That move will also guarantee Stafford’s 2024 salary of $31 million.

That money is also guaranteed for injury and Stafford missed the final weeks of the season with a neck injury, so the Rams might have wound up on the hook either way. Stafford said this week that he feels “really confident” about his health.

The Rams could have made Stafford a post-June 1 cut if they decided to move on from him, but they would incur big chunks of dead money on the cap in 2023 and 2024 if they went that route.

