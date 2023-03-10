Report: Rams parting ways with former Georgia linebacker

Per Adam Schefter, it appears former Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd and the Los Angeles Rams will be parting ways.

Schefter tweeted that the Rams are “planning to release” Floyd on Friday.

The Chicago Bears drafted Floyd with the No. 9 selection of the 2016 NFL draft. Chicago parted with Floyd in 2020 following four years together.

Floyd has 29 sacks and an interception over the past three seasons with the Rams. In 2022, he recorded 59 tackles and 9 sacks, but the Rams struggled to a 5-12 record..

Los Angeles signed Floyd to a four-year, $64 million contract after the 2020 NFL season. He had a $22 million cap hit next season.

There were initial reports earlier this week that the Rams were interested in trading Floyd, but it appears nothing was able to be worked out.

Floyd has 47.5 career sacks and 338 career tackles in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire