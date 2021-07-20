Report: Rams have no immediate plans to pursue free-agent RB

Though the Rams have lost second-year running back Cam Akers for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles, they won’t look at external options right away.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Tuesday that the Rams “don’t have any immediate plans to pursue a free-agent running back.”

According to Schefter, the Rams believe in third-year pro Darrell Henderson, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns in 15 games last season. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson rushed for 624 yards in 2020.

The Rams also have Xavier Jones, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year and played 41 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. The team also drafted Jake Funk out of Maryland in the seventh round in the spring. Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson are also on Los Angeles’ roster at RB.

Though the Rams may not pursue a big-name free agent, it would make sense to still add someone at the position with training camp beginning next week — even if it’s a young, undrafted player.

Los Angeles now has a spot to do so after waiving receiver and return specialist Nsimba Webster on Tuesday. The club’s roster stands at 90 players, but with offensive lineman Max Pircher on the team as part of the league’s international player pathway program, the Rams may carry 91.

