Report: Rams are making calls about trading into top 10

The Los Angeles Rams are going to take full advantage of having a first-round pick this year by attempting to land a true blue-chip prospect. There have been rumblings about the Rams looking to trade up, though it was unclear how far they’d want to go.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams have been making calls to teams about trading into the top 10. That would be at least a nine-spot jump for Les Snead and Sean McVay, which could cost them their first-round pick in 2025.

The Falcons at No. 8, Bears at No. 9 and Jets at No. 10 would all make sense as teams that could look to move down to No. 19 in a deal with the Rams. If the Rams want to get in front of the Titans for a tackle like Joe Alt, they could make a trade with the Giants at No. 6.

The Rams, who haven't picked in the first round since 2016, are calling to get into the top 10, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2024

Another player they could be targeting is Rome Odunze, who they met with at the NFL combine and were linked to as a potential landing spot for the standout Washington receiver.

