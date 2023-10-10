Report: Rams looking into trading Van Jefferson

It looks like Van Jefferson is, in fact, the odd man out when it comes to Rams receivers.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Los Angeles is looking into trading Jefferson.

A second-round pick in 2020, Jefferson is in the last year of his rookie contract. His best season was back in 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns. But he recorded just 24 catches for 369 yards with three TDs last year in 11 games.

Jefferson’s playing time went down dramatically with the return of Cooper Kupp on Sunday. Jefferson was on the field for just two offensive snaps and did not receive a target. He’s caught just eight passes for 108 yards in five games.

According to Fowler, the Rams have been in contact with Jefferson’s agent and the receiver is open to finding a new home.

That makes two receivers available on the market on Tuesday, with the Jets making it known that they’re also open to moving Mecole Hartman.