Report: Rams are looking to trade Van Jefferson

Van Jefferson is in a contract year and it appears his time with the Los Angeles Rams is nearing an end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams are looking to find a trade partner for Jefferson.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Jefferson, who has just eight receptions for 108 yards on 15 targets through the first five weeks. Even with Cooper Kupp sidelined for the first four weeks, Jefferson’s role in the offense was minimal due to the emergence of rookie Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.

Upon Kupp making his season debut on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Jefferson played a season-low two offensive snaps. Jefferson has been relegated to No. 4 on the depth chart at wide receiver, so it was only a matter of time before trade rumors began to unfold.

#Rams are looking into trading wide receiver Van Jefferson, per source. L.A. has been in contact with Jefferson’s agent, with the player open to a new home. Jefferson was a big part of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run but hasn’t been featured this year and played 2 snaps Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RC6fQHQLzl — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

A knee injury sidelined Jefferson for six games in 2022, limiting him to 24 catches, 369 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. But during the Super Bowl run in 2021, Jefferson registered career-high marks in receptions (50), receiving yards (802), and receiving touchdowns (6).

There are plenty of receiver-needy teams across the league, with the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers being among the teams that make sense for the former second-round pick. With the trade deadline at the end of October, Jefferson and the Rams are looking to find him a new home for the rest of the season.

