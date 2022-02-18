Another candidate has emerged for the Rams’ vacant offensive coordinator job.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Rams have requested an interview with LSU passing game coordinator/receivers coach Cortez Hankton for the position.

Hankton just won the CFP National Championship with Georgia, also serving as that program’s pass game coordinator and receivers coach. Hankton had been there since 2018, starting as the receiver’s coach before adding pass game coordinator to his duties in 2019.

A New Orleans native, Hankton left Georgia to be a part of Brian Kelly’s first staff at LSU. Now he could be making the jump to the NFL.

Hankton, 41, played 46 games for the Jaguars from 2003-2006, entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Southern. He caught 34 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

But Hankton also crossed paths with Rams head coach Sean McVay. He was on the Buccaneers roster in 2008, though he was injured. That was the year McVay joined Jon Gruden’s staff as an offensive assistant.

The Rams are expected to interview current assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator vacancy. L.A. is also reportedly set to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for OC.

Report: Rams looking to interview Cortez Hankton for OC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk