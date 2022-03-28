Report: Rams have ‘legitimate interest’ in Bobby Wagner but not at his asking price

The Los Angeles Rams are pursuing one of the top free agents still available, hosting six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner for a visit last week. However, he left without a deal and has since visited the Baltimore Ravens, too.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Rams are still interested in signing Wagner, but not at his current asking price. King reports that Wagner is seeking $11 million for one year, which might be out of the Rams’ price range.

Bobby Wagner. Rams have legitimate interest, but not at Wagner’s price—he’s thought to be asking for about $11 million on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old linebacker is still playing very well, and he’d be a luxury item for the Super Bowl champs. If he wants to stay in the same division as the team that dropped him, Seattle, Wagner will have to recalibrate his asking price down. He may just find another team—Baltimore? Dallas?—with more money available.

Over the Cap says the Rams have $8.8 million in cap space. That’s actually more than the Ravens have available ($8.4 million), but just over half of the Cowboys’ cap space ($15.7 million).

But the Rams still have other holes to fill at outside linebacker and cornerback after losing Von Miller, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Darious Williams in free agency. Using the rest of their cap space on one inside linebacker may not be the best use of assets, but perhaps Wagner will bring his price down to play against the Seahawks twice a year.

List