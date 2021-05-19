Report: Rams to hold all 11-on-11 drills at ‘jog-through’ pace this spring

Few teams in the NFL have been as fortunate on the injury front as the Los Angeles Rams have been since 2017. Sure, they’ve lost several players to injuries over the years, just like every other team, but the Rams do an excellent job staying fresh and healthy.

That’s no coincidence, either. They have a terrific training and sports medicine staff that helps keep players on the field, as well as an approach to practice that eases the strain on players before and during the season.

Sean McVay is once again putting his players’ health first this spring by agreeing to hold all of the Rams’ 11-on-11 work at a “jog-through” pace, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB.

And I'll add to this that the Rams have agreed with players to hold all their spring 11-on-11 work at a "jog-through" pace. Other teams (Jets, Giants, Panthers, Bears) had no such agreements, but players did come out. As you can see, most measures are to protect players' health. https://t.co/9SbA082JLO — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 18, 2021

Teams can’t hold 11-on-11 drills just yet due to league rules, but those can take place during Phase III of the offseason program, which begins May 24. There will still be no live contact but 11-on-11 practices can be held with the offense going up against the defense.

When training camp rolls around, competition begins to heat up. That’s when the Rams will transition to full-speed drills rather than the jog-through pace for the spring. Position battles must be settled and starting lineups have to be determined, and there’s no better way to decide those than full-speed 11-on-11 drills.