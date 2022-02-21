Report: Rams hiring Liam Coen as OC, bringing back Greg Olson

With Kevin O’Connell and Wes Phillips departing the Rams for the Vikings, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is bringing back a pair of former assistants to his 2022 coaching staff.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Rams are hiring Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator and Greg Olson as an offensive assistant. Breer adds that L.A. is expanding the duties of assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown to give him more responsibility within the offense and team.

Brown, 35, was an internal candidate for promotion to offensive coordinator. But per Mike Jones of USA TODAY, McVay plans to have Brown more involved within the passing game in 2022 to further develop him for a promotion to offensive coordinator in the future.

Coen was the Rams’ assistant receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 before he was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2020. He served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2021.

Olson was a part of McVay’s first Rams staff in 2017 as quarterbacks coach. He departed L.A. to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator under Jon Gruden in 2018. After Gruden’s resignation in October, Olson took over as the team’s offensive play-caller.

This is Olson’s third stint with the Rams, as he was also the team’s offensive coordinator from 2006-2007.

