Report: Rams hiring Bills’ Ryan Wendell as new O-line coach

Sean McVay is beginning to fill out his coaching staff for the 2023 season. With Kevin Carberry out as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line coach, McVay needed to find a replacement.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Rams are hiring Ryan Wendell as their new O-line coach. Wendell, who played eight years in the NFL with the Patriots and Panthers, has been the Bills assistant offensive line coach since 2019, his first coaching opportunity.

Wendell is just 36 years old, so this is another young hire by McVay. Mike LaFleur, the Rams’ new offensive coordinator, is just 35 years old, too.

Bills assistant OL coach Ryan Wendell is leaving to become the Rams’ offensive line coach, per sources. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 9, 2023

