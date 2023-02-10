2023 Super Bowl: 6 best Kansas City Chiefs prop bets

Pac-12 Network

Oregon men's basketball defeats USC by a final score of 78-60 on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Eugene. The Ducks improved to 15-10 overall and 9-5 in conference after winning four of their last five games. Senior center N’Faly Dante finished with a team-high 17 points for the Ducks, while USC’s Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 19 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.