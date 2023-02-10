2023 Super Bowl: 6 best Kansas City Chiefs prop bets
Highlighting 6 Kansas City Chiefs prop bet predictions for the 2023 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Highlighting 6 Kansas City Chiefs prop bet predictions for the 2023 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had Jason Kelce snapping him the ball for every game of his NFL career, and he says that Kelce’s steady leadership has been a major part of his own success. Hurts was asked about mentors he’s had in the NFL and brought up Kelce as a player who had had [more]
With Patrick Mahomes dialing up plays to lead a high-power Kansas City Chiefs offense, the defense goes unnoticed.
Here are some Chiefs and Eagles players to watch in Sunday’s Super Bowl. We won’t mention quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts here, because they’re obvious candidates.
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux break down their favorite Super Bowl props.
Here's our look at the player props for Super Bowl LVII.
Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints might really be hitting it off. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Carr is back at the team’s headquarters on Thursday after beginning his visit with the club on Wednesday. Underhill adds that Wednesday’s meeting between Carr and the Saints lasted until 10:30 p.m. Carr received permission to meet [more]
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind. Packers president Mark Murphy said on Thursday [more]
Gov. Laura Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas in September, putting $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.
Oregon men's basketball defeats USC by a final score of 78-60 on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Eugene. The Ducks improved to 15-10 overall and 9-5 in conference after winning four of their last five games. Senior center N’Faly Dante finished with a team-high 17 points for the Ducks, while USC’s Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 19 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Jerry Rice, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman had some of the best receiving games in Super Bowl history. Here are the records for catches, touchdowns and more.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
As of this posting, Derek Carr is still a Raiders quarterback. But that is expected to change in the coming days, as Las Vegas is likely to release Carr before his $40.4 million in guarantees kick in next week. It’s the end of a nine-year tenure with the franchise for Carr, who was benched in [more]
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Here's all the info you need to watch Super Bowl LVII.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
In the eyes of Draymond Green, the flurry of Warriors trades Thursday made sense for everyone involved.