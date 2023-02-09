Report: Rams hire former Patriots lineman Ryan Wendell as assistant coach

Report: Rams add another former Patriot to coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sean McVay has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick, and it's showing in his 2023 offseason coaching hires.

McVay's Los Angeles Rams are hiring Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach and former New England Patriots lineman Ryan Wendell as their new offensive line coach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday night.

Wendell played eight of his nine NFL seasons with Belichick's Patriots from 2008 to 2015, helping New England win Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. He joined the Bills as their assistant o-line coach in 2019 and reportedly interviewed for the Patriots' offensive line coach opening before New England hired Adrian Klemm.

The Rams' hire of Wendell comes just days after they brought on Patriots assistant Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach. Caley had been with New England since 2015 and interviewed for the Patriots' offensive coordinator job this offseason before leaving for L.A.

McVay and the Rams have plenty of work to do after following up their 2021 Super Bowl campaign with a disappointing 5-12 season. That work includes a coaching overhaul that will result in two Patriots alumni joining the staff.