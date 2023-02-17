The Rams are hiring Aubrey Pleasant as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He replaces Jonathan Cooley, with whom the team parted ways Jan. 18.

The Lions fired Pleasant as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator on Oct. 31. Detroit hired him for the job in 2021.

Pleasant spent the second half of the season as a consultant with the Packers.

He previously worked for the Rams as the team’s cornerbacks coach from 2017-20.

Report: Rams hire Aubrey Pleasant as secondary coach/passing game coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk