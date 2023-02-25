Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted, and then deleted, that he “maybe” could get traded this offseason. Odds are improving on that happening.

The Rams have had trade talks about the six-time Pro Bowler, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, and Pelissero’s league sources “now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.”

Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023. Trading him would free $5.6 million in cap space if it’s finalized before June 1, leaving them with a $19.6 million dead cap hit, but the move would be more about 2024 and beyond.

Ramsey arrived in Los Angeles in a trade from Jacksonville during the 2019 season, and he has made the Pro Bowl all four of those seasons and was All-Pro twice. He has 10 interceptions, 47 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 57 games with the Rams.

The Jaguars received a 2020 first-round pick (20th overall, K'Lavon Chaisson), a 2021 first-round pick (25th overall, Travis Etienne) and a 2021 fourth-round pick (130th overall subsequently traded, Robert Rochell).

Report: Rams have had trade talks about Jalen Ramsey, and it’s “very likely” he’s dealt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk