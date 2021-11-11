Report: Rams finalizing deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

The rich just keep getting richer.

After acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos last week, the Rams are now adding another superstar: Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are finalizing a deal with Beckham.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

Beckham was waived by the Browns last week and after clearing waivers, he became a free agent. He took some time to weigh his options and though the Rams weren’t reported as being interested, they were the winners of the OBJ sweepstakes.

Beckham joins a receiving corps that includes the league’s leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, as well as Robert Woods and Van Jefferson. Though he’s battled injuries in recent years and wasn’t very productive with the Browns, he’s still a very talented receiver who will help the Rams.

Given Los Angeles’ lack of depth at wideout, it makes sense, too. Beckham gives them four receivers who can all play significant roles, threatening the defense at every level.

In his three seasons with the Browns spanning 29 games, Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He missed two games this season but has played and started each of the last six games.