Report: Rams finalizing deal for Kevin O’Connell as offensive coordinator

The Rams will have an offensive coordinator this season, and that offensive coordinator is expected to be Kevin O’Connell.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams are finalizing a deal for O’Connell.

O’Connell succeeded Rams coach Sean McVay as offensive coordinator in Washington.

O’Connell joined Washington as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and added passing game coordinator to his title before becoming offensive coordinator in 2019.

He began his NFL coaching career as quarterbacks coach in Cleveland in 2015 and went to the 49ers as an offensive assistant a year later.

O’Connell was expected to join Ron Rivera’s staff, remaining in Washington, and then was listed as a candidate for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job. He also might have joined Josh McDaniels if McDaniels gets the Browns’ job.

But none of that happened, and Los Angeles is O’Connell’s next move.

Rams finalizing deal to make Brandon Staley defensive coordinator

The Rams are close to having Wade Phillips’ replacement as defensive coordinator, and it’s not Joe Barry.

Instead, Sean McVay is close to hiring Broncos outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley to lead his defense, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Staley, 37, just completed his first season with the Broncos after following Vic Fangio from Chicago.

Staley spent two seasons as the Bears outside linebackers coach.

He previously held collegiate coaching roles at John Carroll University (2013, 2015-16), James Madison University (2014), University of Tennessee (2012), Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College (2010-11), University of St. Thomas (2009) and Northern Illinois University (2006-08).

Barry, the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams, was expected to get the job after interviewing earlier this week. He was the defensive coordinator for Washington in 2015 and 2016 and also ran the defense for the Lions in 2007 and 2008.