Report: Rams ‘fell in love with Brock Bowers,’ tried to trade up for him

Sean McVay is an offensive-minded coach, but the Los Rams used their top pick on a defensive player this year by selecting Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse at No. 19 overall. However, no one will be surprised to learn the Rams were targeting an offensive playmaker before taking Verse with the 19th pick.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, who’s good friends with McVay, the Rams loved Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and tried to trade up for him on Thursday night. He said the Rams were making phone calls to move up for Bowers, but the Raiders ended up taking him at No. 13 overall before the Rams could go up and get him.

“There was some calls throughout the draft. Those reports were accurate about potentially having a move up,” Schrager said. “The player they had their eyes on if he slipped a little bit was Brock Bowers. So the Rams really fell in love with Brock Bowers, the Georgia tight end, and as he’s plummeting down boards and the quarterbacks are going, there were phone calls made and there was some excitement in that LA building that they might be able to get Brock Bowers and add him to that offense. Turns out they go defense, they love Jared Verse. They’re happy with this selection.”

The Bowers-Rams connection was obvious. He’s a playmaker who can line up just about anywhere on the field, and McVay’s coaching origins come from the tight end group. Not to mention, his first draft pick ever was Gerald Everett in 2017.

It’s more surprising that the Rams weren’t able to get a deal done to go up for Bowers. The Jets traded down from No. 10 to 11, which allowed the Vikings to take J.J. McCarthy. Moving up to 11 with the Jets would’ve made a lot of sense, but they took OT Olu Fashanu. They couldn’t trade up to 12 because that’s where the Broncos took Bo Nix, a pick they wouldn’t have traded. And the Raiders must’ve loved Bowers to stick and pick him at 13.

We’ll never know what Bowers would’ve looked like in the Rams offense, but it’s fun to think about how McVay would’ve used him.

