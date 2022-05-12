Report: Rams to face Packers on MNF in Week 15

The week before the Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, they’ll pay the Green Bay Packers a visit at Lambeau Field.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Rams and Packers will square off on Monday Night Football in Week 15. That date falls on Dec. 19 and the game will be played at Lambeau.

It’s tough enough that the Rams have to play the Packers on the road again, but the game taking place in December makes it even more difficult. Both teams figure to be in contention at that point in the season, so it makes sense that the NFL would want to put them in prime time late in the year.

The Packers will host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 15 (Dec. 19), per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

The Rams lost to the Packers at Lambeau Field last year, a game in which Matthew Stafford threw a crushing pick-six to Rasul Douglas. The Rams didn’t have to meet the Packers again in the playoffs after the 49ers eliminated Green Bay in the second round, but they’d like to avenge that loss last season with a win on the road this December.