Report: Rams, Cowboys both want Stan Drayton as RBs coach

The Cowboys and Rams both covet the service of Stan Drayton as their running backs coach.

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt of NFL Media reports that the teams “appear to be a in a war” for Drayton.

Drayton is the associate head coach and run game coordinator at the University of Texas, where he has coached since 2017. He was with the Bears in 2015-16.

His only other NFL experience came early in his career with the Packers. He was assistant offensive quality control/special teams coach from 2001–2003 in Green Bay.

Drayton coached Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State, where Drayton spent four seasons.

The Cowboys had Gary Brown as their running backs coach the past seven seasons, while Skip Peete coached the Rams’ running backs the past four seasons.