Report: Rams have been in contact with CB Stephon Gilmore

The Los Angeles Rams already made two big moves in free agency when they signed Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner, but they may not be done. After losing Darious Williams to the Jaguars, the Rams need some help at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey.

The top player still available is Stephon Gilmore, who surprisingly has not yet been signed. The Rams have shown interest in Gilmore and “have been in contact” with him this offseason, according to The Athletic.

Gilmore is almost strictly an outside cornerback, rarely lining up in the slot. So if the Rams were to sign him, he would start outside opposite Ramsey, which would immediately become arguably the best cornerback tandem anywhere in the NFL.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams have about $7 million in cap space left this offseason. They still want to re-do Aaron Donald’s and Cooper Kupp’s contracts, which could potentially lower their cap numbers to free up even more room.

Gilmore’s last contract paid him $13 million per year, but that was signed way back in 2017. He’d certainly be looking for a salary north of $13 million with his new team, so if the Rams were to sign him, he might have to take a little bit of a discount.

Last season, Gilmore played eight games with the Panthers after being traded by the Patriots. He allowed 15 receptions on 22 targets, giving up only 155 yards in coverage with two interceptions and two touchdowns allowed.

He finished the season with a 77.1 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which was higher than his 2020 grade. He was a first-team All_ro in 2018 and 2019, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 when he led the NFL with six picks and 20 passes defensed.

Related