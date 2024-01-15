Report: Rams believe Tyler Higbee tore his ACL on low hit by Lions safety

In addition to losing Sunday night’s game against the Lions, the Rams may have also lost their top tight end for an extended period of time.

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams believe Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL in his right knee after taking a low hit from Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the second half. Higbee was attempting to bring in a pass when Joseph launched himself at the tight end’s leg, causing it to buckle awkwardly.

Higbee didn’t return to the game after that play.

Matthew Stafford was understandably upset after Higbee went down, exchanging words with Joseph on the field.

Rams believe TE Tyler Higbee tore his ACL after absorbing a low hit from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, per sources. There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/ZnojOTMwci — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

If Higbee did indeed tear his ACL, it’ll be an awful way for the Rams to enter the offseason. He’ll have time to recover before the start of next season but some players take up to 12 months before they’re back on the field again, depending on the severity of the injury.

As Schefter noted, he’ll have an MRI to confirm the Rams’ fears. Hopefully there’s no further damage to his knee and it’s just the ACL, but even still, that’s a brutal ending to the season for Higbee.

This season, Higbee signed a two-year, $27 million contract, extending him through the 2025 season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire