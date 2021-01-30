Report: Rams have begun talking to teams about trading Jared Goff

It sure seems like someone other than Jared Goff will be playing quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams next season. Both Sean McVay and Les Snead made it clear after the season ended that the team will explore other options at quarterback, choosing not to endorse Goff as the starter in 2021 or beyond.

Cutting him isn’t an option, but a trade is certainly possible. According to The Athletic, the Rams have talked to multiple teams about trading Goff and acquiring a quarterback. It’s still early in the offseason and trades can’t officially be made until the new league year begins on March 17, but discussions can take place ahead of time.

If the Rams do trade Goff, they’ll take on a $22.2 million dead cap hit in 2021, saving $12.4 million in cap space. Goff has a $34.625 million cap hit if he’s on the roster next season, the highest of any player on the team.

The Rams appear interested in Matthew Stafford, according to ESPN, and he considers them a contender in the trade sweepstakes. The Lions have agreed to part ways with Stafford this offseason, and the team’s new general manager is Brad Holmes, former college scouting director of the Rams.

Goff has four years left on his contract after signing a $134 million deal with the Rams in 2019.