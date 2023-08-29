Report: Rams among teams looking to trade for a kicker

The Los Angeles Rams only have one kicker on their roster heading into final cuts, but they may not be completely sold on rookie Tanner Brown at that spot. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams are among the teams calling around looking to trade for a kicker.

The Lions, Titans, 49ers and Broncos are the other teams eyeing help at the position.

It’s hardly surprising that the Rams are considering a trade for a kicker, given Brown’s lack of experience and minor struggles in the preseason. Brown, who was signed as an undrafted rookie this year, went 2-for-4 on field goal attempts this preseason, missing a 39-yarder in the finale against the Broncos.

As of now, only a few teams have multiple kickers on their rosters, two of which are reportedly looking to trade for a kicker.

Patriots: Chad Ryland, Nick Folk

Jaguars: Brandon McManus, James McCourt

Lions: Riley Patterson, Parker Romo

Saints: Wil Lutz, Blake Grupe

49ers: Jake Moody, Zane Gonzalez

The kicker market is busy!

Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers:

Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2023

If the Rams don’t strike a deal for a kicker before final cuts, look for them to potentially claim someone off waivers or sign a free agent later this week. It’s obvious they aren’t 100% settled on Brown being their kicker this season, and understandably so.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire