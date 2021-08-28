Report: Rajon Rondo likely to join Lakers after being waived by Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo wasn't expected to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies after the team acquired him in a trade on Aug. 16. His brief stint ended Saturday as the Grizzlies announced they waived him.

Rondo's $7.5 million contract was also bought out, according to a league source. The source requested anonymity because terms of Rondo's release were not made public.

The two-time NBA champion, who was in the final year of a two-year contract, is now a free agent. Once he clears waivers Monday, he is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports. Rondo played two seasons with the Lakers in 2018-19 and 2019-20, helping them win the 2020 NBA championship.

Rajon Rondo helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title.

The Grizzlies now have 17 guaranteed contracts — two above the league maximum — ahead of training camp, which begins Sept. 28.

ESPN reported that Rondo wasn't asked to report to the Grizzlies or take a physical once the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers was announced. ESPN reported added the same condition applied to forward Juancho Hernangomez, who was traded to Memphis from the Minnesota Timberwolves this week along with Jarrett Culver in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

That implies Hernangomez's time with the Grizzlies might not be long, either. The fifth-year forward is owed $12.8 million on the final two years of his contract, although his final year won't be guaranteed until June 30.

