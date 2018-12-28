Report: Rajon Rondo expected to miss a month due to hand injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are falling apart. Just a few days after losing LeBron James to a groin injury, the team has already lost another player.

Guard Rajon Rondo will be out at least a month after having surgery on his injured right hand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rondo has struggled with hand issues all season. He broke his right hand in November, causing him to miss 17 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

Rondo was able to return in late December, but only lasted three games before spraining a finger on his right hand. He was inactive for the team’s 117-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old Rondo was averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 assists per contest.

Without Rondo and James, the Lakers will need their young players to step up. Lonzo Ball attempted to take on that responsibility Thursday, scoring 20 points and racking up 12 assists during the Lakers’ loss. Ball briefly had a triple-double, but a scoring change took away one of his rebounds. He finished with nine.

If the Lakers are hoping to tread water until James gets back, Ball will have to continue playing like that for at least a couple games.

Rajon Rondo will miss a month with a hand injury. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Steph Curry predicts duration of LeBron’s injury

• Thamel: Scouts break down Heisman winner’s big decision

• Show him the money: Clowney set to cash in

• Paylor: Ravens believe in Jackson, you should too

