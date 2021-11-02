Report: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs involved in car accident
After Las Vegas police issued a statement saying Henry Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death after an early morning accident, the Raiders have issued their own statement on the wide receiver. “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the statement reads. [more]
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
