Report: Raiders working on deal to hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury is out. Luke Getsy is in.

And Chip Kelly is still at UCLA.

On the same day that contract talks between the Raiders and prospective offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury fell apart, the Raiders have pivoted to former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports the the Raiders are working on a deal to hire Getsy, who was fired last month.

As we learned with Kingsbury, it's not done until it's done. But at least the Raiders are trying to get it done, again.

Getsy served as the offensive coordinator in Chicago for two years. Before that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in Green Bay.

He coached the Packers' receivers in 2016 and 2017, giving him five years of experience with Raiders receiver Davante Adams.