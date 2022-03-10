Report: Raiders won’t tender RFA Alec Ingold

With a new regime, the Raiders appear to be making a change with their offensive philosophy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas will not tender restricted free agent fullback Alec Ingold.

Before tearing his ACL in Week 10 against the Chiefs, Ingold had not missed a game since signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He was one of the club’s special teams captains and played about 20 percent of the offensive snaps when healthy.

Ingold was the only fullback on Las Vegas’ roster. Pelissero reports the Raiders are not closing the door on his return to the franchise, but Ingold will be free to sign with any team once free agency begins next week.

Ingold caught 10 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown in 2021, also taking a pair of carries for a yard.

In 41 games with 11 starts, Ingold has 28 career receptions for 239 yards with three TDs. He’s also taken 15 carries for 22 yards.

