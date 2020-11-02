Report: Raiders' Trent Brown to be released from hospital after having air injected into his bloodstream

A day after having air injected into his bloodstream, Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown is well enough to leave the hospital, Pro Football Talk reports.

Brown was slated to start Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but reportedly left the Raiders locker room in a wheelchair after a pregame IV resulted in an air embolism. He has been in a Cleveland hospital since.

It’s not clear how significant the air embolism was or what Brown’s health status is. His reported planned release from the hospital is good news considering the potential health impact of having air injected into the bloodstream.

Air embolisms can be fatal

According to Healthline, air bubbles that enter the brain, heart or lungs can cause a heart attack, stroke or respiratory failure, while a minor embolism can result in mild symptoms.

The Raiders never confirmed Brown’s condition other than acknowledging that he had to be hospitalized. The team returned to Nevada, where head coach Jon Gruden provided an update prior to the report that Brown would be released.

“I’m very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well,” Gruden told reporters Monday. “We’re waiting the results of some of the extensive tests he did today and yesterday.

“I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue. I want to really thank our medical staff. What a job they did in an emergency situation. We’re just happy he’s up and around. Once we get the official word as to what’s wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.”

Brown’s playing status unclear

Gruden declined to address Brown’s playing status moving forward, classifying it as “not up for discussion.”

“The most important thing is that we find out what went wrong,” Gruden continued.

Quarterback Derek Carr said on Sunday that the team was scared for Brown after his emergency exit from the locker room.

“They wheeled him out, and we didn’t know what was happening,” Carr said.

Brown, 27, is a six-year NFL veteran in his second season with the Raiders. A Pro Bowler at right tackle last season, Brown won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots before joining the Raiders.

