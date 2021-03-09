Report: Raiders trading Trent Brown to Patriots

Trent Brown is on the move, from Las Vegas to New England.

Brown, the Pro Bowl offensive tackle, is being traded from the Raiders to the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal includes Brown agreeing to rework his contract, which previously had two years and $19.25 million left on it. On the new deal, Brown will play one year in New England before hitting free agency in 2022.

There’s no word on what the Patriots are sending to the Raiders in the deal.

This will be Brown’s second trade to New England; the Patriots previously traded for him in 2018 after he had spent his first three seasons in the league with the 49ers. Brown started every game at left tackle for the Patriots in 2018 but then left in free agency and signed with the Raiders in 2019.

The 27-year-old Brown played in just five games in 2020, missing time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and having to go to the hospital after a mishap with an IV in the locker room. Now he’ll head back to New England, where he played some of his best football, and where the Patriots hope he can stay healthy in 2021.

